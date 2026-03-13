Mukhtar Babayev: Amid wars, fight against climate change remains on sidelines

Against a backdrop of conflicts and wars, states are increasingly focusing resources on defense and security, while the fight against climate change is relegated to the background, Mukhtar Babayev, the Azerbaijani presidential envoy on climate issues and president of COP29, said at the panel session "Beyond Negotiations: The Battle to Keep COP Alive" at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

He noted that funding is key to implementing climate programs. At the same time, Babayev emphasized that the issue of fulfilling commitments made within international climate frameworks remains equally important.

"Many conferences of the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP) have been held so far. However, the implementation of the decisions made remains uncertain. It is necessary to discuss how to move forward. Former and future candidates to host the COP must engage in such discussions. Multilateralism and the UN are under pressure," he said.

Babayev also noted that the practical implementation of the $300 billion funding decisions made at COP29 in Baku, as well as the $1.3 trillion roadmap, remains uncertain.

"Unfortunately, we see that some countries are moving away from this decision. States are increasingly choosing to direct funding toward defense and security. They are trying to insure themselves against conflicts and wars, while climate challenges remain on the sidelines," he stated.