Azerbaijan produced 128,000 tons of food-grade wheat last year

In 2025, 127,900 tons of food-grade wheat were produced on 22,200 hectares of harvested area in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the summary on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2025.

According to the summary, 124,200 tons of the produced crop were delivered to procurement points. In total, 14.96 million manats ($8.8 million) in crop subsidies were paid for food-grade wheat delivered across 20 districts.

To finance 133 sets of pivot irrigation systems installed on 6,760 hectares of land by entrepreneurial entities engaged in food-grade wheat production during the year, 1.84 million manats ($1.1 million) in concessional credit and 11 million manats ($6.5 million) in concessional funds were allocated for 14 applications.

In accordance with the order of the country's President Ilham Aliyev dated July 19, 2022, on a number of measures regarding raising the level of self-sufficiency in food-grade wheat, the Ministry of Agriculture signed contracts with farms for food wheat production on 29,170 hectares of pivot-irrigated area in 2022-2025.

In accordance with the decision of the Agrarian Subsidy Council on the payment of planting and crop subsidies, a crop subsidy of 100 manats ($59) per ton has been established for 2025 for food-grade wheat produced and delivered to procurement points by persons who have undertaken obligations related to food-grade wheat production.