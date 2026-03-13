Salaheddine Mezouar: COP remains one of last universal spaces for global cooperation

The COP climate negotiations remain one of the last universal spaces for global cooperation, Salaheddine Mezouar, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Morocco (2013–2017) and President of COP22, said at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

He noted that the main challenge today is not only agreeing on new climate commitments but also ensuring the effectiveness of the negotiating process itself.

"The COP system is based on universality: all countries remain at the negotiating table, which is especially important in the face of global challenges. Climate change is a global problem, and global problems require global cooperation," he emphasized.

At the same time, consensus-based decision-making ensures the legitimacy of the process and allows each country to have a voice, but this approach can also slow progress, as it requires unanimity, he noted.

Mezouar emphasized the need to accelerate climate action. In his opinion, one possible solution could be "Coalitions of the Willing," which are capable of moving more quickly toward the practical implementation of commitments.