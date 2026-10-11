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    Winners of III International Khankandi Ultramarathon awarded

    Individual sports
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 14:24
    Winners of III International Khankandi Ultramarathon awarded

    The winners of the III International Khankandi Ultramarathon have been awarded.

    According to Report's correspondent in Khankandi, Georgian athlete Daviti Kharazishvili won the fourth and final stage in the men's competition. Andrey Yegorov of Lithuania finished second, while Elshad Nasibov of Azerbaijan took third place.

    Among the women, Olena Shevchenko of Ukraine finished first overall and won the ultramarathon. Leyla Abdinova of Russia placed second, while Natalya Vallek of Azerbaijan finished third.

    A total of 97 athletes from six countries took part in the ultramarathon, jointly organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

    The four-day race consisted of four stages: Gabala-Aghdash (52.5 km), Aghdash-Barda (63.5 km), Barda-Aghdam (46.8 km), and Aghdam-Khankandi (29.2 km).

    The ultramarathon was first held in 2024 along the Khankandi-Baku route. The 380-km race brought together 64 athletes from four countries.

    In 2025, the ultramarathon was held along the Gabala-Khankandi route, with 81 athletes from six countries taking part.

    The event aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and running, as well as showcase different regions of Azerbaijan through sport.

    Winners of III International Khankandi Ultramarathon awarded
    Winners of III International Khankandi Ultramarathon awarded
    Winners of III International Khankandi Ultramarathon awarded
    Winners of III International Khankandi Ultramarathon awarded

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    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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