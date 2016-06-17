Tickets for 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe acquired by fans from 42 countries

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Activity in tickets sales is observed. Ticket sales at five stands have already been completed. Almost sold tickets for grandstands "Absheron","Khazar","Boulevard" and others."

Report was told by the head of the Commercial Department of the Operating Company of the Baku City Circuit, Bülent Özerdim.

Announcing the growth in number of buyers of tickets for the main day of competition scheduled for Sunday, B.Özerdim expressed the hope that the tribune will be filled on day of the competition.

Head of Commercial Department has clarified the issue of the scarcity of spectators in the stands for the first day of the competition: "On the first day the audience showed little interest, due to the fact that June 17 is the working day. On the second day, number of viewers will increase. As for the last day competition, the stands will be filled. Counted the total number of viewers of Formula 1 race for three days."

According to him, mainly the tickets purchased by local people. "The owners of 70% of the tickets - local residents, 30% - foreign fans. Tickets for the Grand Prix of Europe acquired by fans from 42 countries. This is a good development that the tickets were purchased by the fans from Russia, Great Britain, Holland and other countries.