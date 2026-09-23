Three more Azerbaijani boxers reach European Championship semifinals

Three more Azerbaijani boxers have advanced to the semifinals of the European Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

According to Report, Subhan Mammadov (50 kg) faced Istvan Szaka (Hungary) in the quarterfinals.

The world champion defeated his opponent 3:2 (28:29, 29:28, 29:28, 28:29, 29:28). He will face Samet Gumus (Türkiye) in the semifinals today.

Amin Mammadzada (55 kg) has also continued his successful run. He defeated Bilal Bennama (France) 3:2 (28:29, 28:29, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28). The national team member will face Vyacheslav Rogozin (Russia) in the semifinals tomorrow.

Muhammad Abdullayev (+90 kg) also emerged victorious from the ring. The World Cup winner eliminated Omar Shiha (Norway) 3:2 (28:29, 29:28, 30:27, 28:29, 29:28). Abdullayev will face Damar Thomas (England) in the semifinals today.

The four boxers who have reached the semifinals have secured at least bronze medals.

Today, Nabi Iskandarov (70 kg) will face Jon McConnell (Ireland) in the semifinals, while Saidjamshid Jafarov (75 kg) will take on Kevin Scott (Sweden) in the quarterfinals.

The competition will conclude on September 25.