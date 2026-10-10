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    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes

    Individual sports
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 14:15
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes

    The third stage of the 3rd International Khankandi Ultramarathon has concluded, with Georgian runner David Kharazishvili winning the men's category and Ukraine's Olena Shevchenko taking first place among women, Report informs, citing Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

    The ultramarathon is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation and Baku City Circuit Operations Company. A total of 97 athletes from six countries are participating in the competition.

    During the third stage, runners started in Barda and covered a distance of 46.8 kilometers to reach Aghdam.

    The winners remained unchanged in the latest stage. Kharazishvili of Georgia claimed first place in the men's category, followed by Andrey Yegorov of Lithuania in second place and Azerbaijan's Elshad Nasibov in third.

    In the women's category, Ukraine's Olena Shevchenko finished first, Russia's Leyla Abdinova took second place, and Azerbaijan's Natalya Vallek came third.

    Kharazishvili and Shevchenko also won the first two stages in the men's and women's categories, respectively.

    Participants will cover a total distance of 192 kilometers before reaching the finish line in Khankandi.

    The ultramarathon consists of four stages: Gabala-Aghdash (52.5 km), Aghdash-Barda (63.5 km), Barda-Aghdam (46.8 km) and Aghdam-Khankandi (29.2 km).

    Winners are awarded separately at each stage, while the overall winners of the ultramarathon will receive the main prizes.

    The main objectives of the international event are to promote a healthy lifestyle and running, as well as to showcase different regions of Azerbaijan through sport.

    The Khankandi Ultramarathon was first held in 2024 along the Khankandi-Baku route, covering 380 kilometers and attracting 64 athletes from four countries. In 2025, the event took place along the Gabala-Khankandi route, with 81 athletes from six countries participating.

    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes
    Third stage of Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes

    International Khankandi Ultramarathon Ministry of Youth and Sports Azerbaijan
    Photo
    III Beynəlxalq Xankəndi Ultramarafonunun üçüncü mərhələsinə yekun vurulub
    Харазишвили и Шевченко одержали третьи подряд победы на Ханкендинском ультрамарафоне
    44 - Tezliklə
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