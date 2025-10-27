Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Swiss Moto3 rider Dettwiler crashes at Malaysian Grand Prix

    27 October, 2025
    Moto3 rider Noah Dettwiler is in stable but critical condition in the aftermath of his dreadful crash before the start of the lightweight-class Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, Report informs via The Race.

    The 20-year-old Dettwiler had an apparent mechanical issue with his bike and, while slowed, was hit at speed by fellow rider Jose Antonio Rueda - who sustained a concussion and a fractured hand.

    A statement from Dettwiler's CIP Green Power team, also undersigned by his family and his mentor Tom Luthi, has now provided the first update on his condition since the immediate aftermath of the incident.

    Dettwiler underwent several surgeries in the aftermath of the crash, which are described as having "gone well".

    "According to the doctors in charge, his condition is stable but still critical," the statement read.

    This would normally mean that while a patient's life is not out of danger, their condition has stabilized so the danger is not immediate.

    "We appreciate your understanding and ask that Noah and his family's privacy be respected," the statement continued.

    "Thank you all for your incredible support and messages."

