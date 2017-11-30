Shahriyar Mammadyarov ranks 3rd in the world rating

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ FIDE announced the new rating list of world chess players.

Report informs, Azerbaijani chess player Shahriyar Mammadyarov took the third place for the first time in the country's history.

32-year-old grandmaster with 2,799 points remains behind only Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen (2,837) and Armenian Levon Aronian (2,805).

Teymur Rajabov moved forward two stages and ranked 17th with 2,748 points. Rauf Mammadov achieved greatest leap. 29-year-old chess player with 2,709 points has moved 18 stages and ranked 40th. Arkadij Naiditsch, 2,705 points, moved forward 1 stage. He is currently 43rd.