Shahriyar Mammadyarov: “I am sorry for not making you feel the exhilaration of victory”

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani chess player Shahriyar Mammadyarov, who took the second place in Candidates tournament in Berlin, thanked the fans.

Report informs, in his personal Facebook account 33-year-old grandmaster thanked those who supported him during the race. He apologized to the fans for failing to win the tournament: “Dear friends, I have no complaints against you, just listen to me. Although I had a little time, I watched you. Even if I am an Azerbaijani I also saw support for Italy and Armenia. Thanks for being there. I am sorry for not making you feel the exhilaration of the victory. But I also kept feeling of failure away. Thank you very much, you believed in me until the end. I got all your messages. We will come back. Good luck and thanks a lot".

Notably, US chess player Fabiano Caruana became the winner of the Bidders' Tournament with 9 points. Mammadyarov managed to score 8 points.