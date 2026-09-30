Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Second stage of Mingachevir Regatta 2026 kicks off

    Individual sports
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 09:44
    Second stage of Mingachevir Regatta 2026 kicks off

    The second stage of the Mingachevir Regatta 2026 international tournament, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation (AWSF), will get underway today.

    According to Report's correspondent covering the event, athletes will compete across all disciplines and distances at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.

    Azerbaijani athletes won four medals during the opening stage, held yesterday at the Kondalanchay Reservoir in Fuzuli. In the men's and women's single kayak and canoe 200-meter races, Alimurad Hajizada claimed first place, Nuran Rahimli finished second, while Huseyn Samadli and Elmir Tarverdiyev secured third-place finishes.

    The tournament, which runs through October 1, features more than 100 young rowers from Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

    Mingachevir Regatta Ministry of Youth and Sports Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation
    "Mingəçevir Reqatası-2026": İkinci mərhələyə bu gün start veriləcək
    "Мингячевирская регата-2026": Сегодня стартует второй этап
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