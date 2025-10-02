Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Russia wins gold in sabre fencing at 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan

    Individual sports
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 17:35
    Russia wins gold in sabre fencing at 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan

    Russia secured another gold medal at the 3rd CIS Games held in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Yaroslav Borisov triumphed in the sabre fencing event, defeating his compatriot Pyotr Taychenachev in the final.

    Borisov won decisively with a score of 15-8, adding to Russia's medal tally at the competition.

    3rd CIS Games sabre fencing Yaroslav Borisov
    III MDB Oyunlarının qılıncoynatma yarışında ilk günün qalibi müəyyənləşib
    III Игры СНГ: Определился победитель первого дня соревнований по фехтованию

    Latest News

    18:37
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    18:35

    At least 26 people drown in Nigeria boat accident, official says

    Other countries
    18:24
    Photo

    SOCAR and Uniper discuss potential additional gas volumes

    Energy
    18:15
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Copenhagen - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    18:13
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with French President in Copenhagen

    Foreign policy
    18:08

    Six Azerbaijani boxers advance to finals at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    17:55

    Country manager: World Bank assesses Azerbaijan's geothermal potential – EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    17:50

    Alain Berset: Peace between Baku and Yerevan important element of stability in Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    17:35

    President of Montenegro welcomes initialing of peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

    Region
    All News Feed