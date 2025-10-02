Russia wins gold in sabre fencing at 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan
Individual sports
- 02 October, 2025
- 17:35
Russia secured another gold medal at the 3rd CIS Games held in Azerbaijan, Report informs.
Yaroslav Borisov triumphed in the sabre fencing event, defeating his compatriot Pyotr Taychenachev in the final.
Borisov won decisively with a score of 15-8, adding to Russia's medal tally at the competition.
