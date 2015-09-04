Rovnag Abdullayev elected President of Azerbaijani Judo Federation

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today a report-election conference of Azerbaijani Judo Federation was held at the National Olympic Committee (NOC). Report informs, at the meeting, which was attended also by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Azad Rahimov and Vice-President of NOC, Chingiz Huseynzade, as well well-known judokas, new president of the federation was elected.

At the conference, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade made a speech. He said, the conference will discuss the future of Azerbaijani judo: "A group of judokas recently appealed to President Ilham Aliyev. The president has instructed us to review the situation."

C.Huseynzade added that, Fizuli Alekberov resigned from the post of the Federation president at his own request. Vice-president of Azerbaijani Judo Federation, Olympics Champion, Elnur Mammadli told about the achiements gained up to date and expressed his hope that, greater successes will be achieved in the future.

Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Azad Rahimov said that, the latest situation in the Federation didn't satisfy the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. He said that, new power should be brought to the Federation. For this reason, a report has been made to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev: "We hope changes will be made as a result of election of new president of Federation. I would like to thank the former president Fuzuli Alekberov for the works done in the Federation. I hope, the achievements will be greater".

Then election to the post of Federation president was held. The only candidate for this post, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev was elected unanimously.

C.Huseynzade said that, within the next few days will be held a meeting for election of the Vice-president and Committee of the Federation.

Previous president of the Federation was the former Labor and Social Protection Minister, Fuzuli Alekperov.