    Rivals of Azerbaijani national teams at World Chess Olympiad named

    Men's first team will meet with India

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 5th round fixtures of Baku 42nd World Chess Olympiad have been identified.

    Report was told in the press service of the Olympiad, during the report round, Azerbaijani men's first team will meet with India.

    After 4 rounds, both teams continue the games without loss. Azerbaijan's second team will play with Turkmenistan, the third with Zimbabwe.

    Earlier, Azerbaijani first team has defeated Zimbabwe team while Turkmenistan won the third team.

    Rival of the women's first team will be Germany. The second national team will play with Spain, the third with Uzbekistan.

    Notably, in the 3rd round, Azerbaijani women's second team ended in a draw with Germany.

