Recep Oztop: Mingachevir Regatta will become a prestigious global tournament

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Turkish Consul General in Ganja Recep Oztop believes the Mingachevir Regatta will eventually become a prestigious global tournament that will be televised.

According to Report's correspondent in Ganja, the diplomat told journalists that Turkish teams participate in the competition twice a year with great enthusiasm.

"The competition has already become a tradition in Azerbaijan and the international community. The tournament is a platform for intense competition," he said.

The Mingachevir Regatta 2026 will conclude on October 1. More than 100 young rowers from Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan are taking part in the tournament.