Azerbaijani athletes win seven medals on day two of Mingachevir Regatta

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Azerbaijani athletes finished the second day of the Mingachevir Regatta 2026 international tournament with seven medals.

According to Report's correspondent in the region, Azer Ilyasov (2008-2009) won the 1,500-meter rowing event.

In the 500-meter K2 kayak race for the 2008-2009 age group, Tengiz Gagnidze and Giyas Ahmadov took first place with a time of 1:54.51, while Nuran Rahimli and Elvin Aliyev finished third in 2:03.43.

Elmir Tarverdiyev and Mustafa Valizada (2010-2011) won silver in the 1,000-meter K2 kayak race.

In the 1,000-meter C1 canoe event for the 2008-2009 age group, Huseyn Samadli claimed bronze with a time of 4:43.54.

In rowing, Mahammad Hasanov and Ilyas Ibrahimov finished third in the 1,500-meter double sculls, while Alimurad Hajizada (2008-2009) won the 1,000-meter single sculls.

Azerbaijani athletes had won four medals in the opening stage held the previous day at the Kondalanchay reservoir in Fuzuli.

In the 200-meter kayak and canoe events, Alimurad Hajizada won gold, Nuran Rahimli took silver, while Huseyn Samadli and Elmir Tarverdiyev claimed bronze medals.

The tournament, which concludes on October 1, features more than 100 young rowers and paddlers from Azerbaijan, Czechia, Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.