Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijani table tennis players win five medals in Tbilisi

    Individual sports
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 18:53
    Azerbaijani table tennis players win five medals in Tbilisi

    Azerbaijani table tennis players won five medals at the WTT Youth Contender Tbilisi 2026 tournament in the Georgian capital.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, five of the 10 athletes who traveled to Georgia under the guidance of national team head coaches Mikhail Timofeyev, Elnur Hidayatzada and Ramil Jafarov finished among the medalists.

    Onur Guluzada won bronze in the U-19 age category, while Jafar Almadadli, Aliakbar Mirzaliyev, Gulnur Karimli and Saida Guluzada claimed bronze medals in the U-11 category.

    table tennis Azerbaijani athletes
    Azərbaycanın stolüstü tennisçiləri Tbilisidə 5 medal qazanıblar
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