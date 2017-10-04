 Top
    Ramil Guliyev among three best male athlete of Europe nominees

    Other candidates are French decathlonist Mayer and German javelineer Vettel

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani-origin Ramil Guliyev, representing Turkey at present, is on the short list of nominees for the title of the best male athlete of Europe.

    Report informs citing the official website of the European Athletics Association, the 27-year-old athlete is among the top three athletes in 2017.

    Other candidates are France's decathlonist Kevin Mayer and German javelineer Johannes Vettel.

    Notably, Ramil Guliyev won a gold medal in the 200-meter race at the World Championship in 2017 in London, UK. 

