Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Number of countries registered for Baku World Judo Championships reaches 95

    Individual sports
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 14:05
    Number of countries registered for Baku World Judo Championships reaches 95

    The number of countries registered for the World Judo Championships to be held in Baku has reached 95, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation told Report.

    The International Judo Federation (IJF) Refugee Team has also been included in the list. Together with this team, the number stands at 96.

    The number of athletes currently stands at 643.

    The World Judo Championships will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on October 4-11.

    2026 World Judo Championships Azerbaijan Judo Federation
    Bakıda keçiriləcək dünya çempionatı üçün qeydiyyatdan keçən ölkələrin sayı 95-ə çatıb
    В чемпионате мира по дзюдо в Баку примут участие спортсмены из 95 стран

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