Number of countries registered for Baku World Judo Championships reaches 95

The number of countries registered for the World Judo Championships to be held in Baku has reached 95, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation told Report.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) Refugee Team has also been included in the list. Together with this team, the number stands at 96.

The number of athletes currently stands at 643.

The World Judo Championships will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on October 4-11.