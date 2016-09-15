 Top
    Close photo mode

    No doping case revealed at Baku World Chess Olympiad

    FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov stated

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Participants of the 42nd World Chess Olympiad have passed doping test.

    Report informs citing TASS, World Chess Federation (FIDE) President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov said at a press conference.

    The head of the Federation said that they haven't faced with any doping problem since joining the International Olympic Committee in 1999: 'We regularly take tests at the World Anti-Doping Agency. We have a list of substances prohibited for use by athletes. No doping case revealed at the Baku World Chess Olympiad'.

    Notably, the World Chess Olympiad was held in Baku on September 13. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi