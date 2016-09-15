No doping case revealed at Baku World Chess Olympiad

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Participants of the 42nd World Chess Olympiad have passed doping test.

Report informs citing TASS, World Chess Federation (FIDE) President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov said at a press conference.

The head of the Federation said that they haven't faced with any doping problem since joining the International Olympic Committee in 1999: 'We regularly take tests at the World Anti-Doping Agency. We have a list of substances prohibited for use by athletes. No doping case revealed at the Baku World Chess Olympiad'.

Notably, the World Chess Olympiad was held in Baku on September 13.