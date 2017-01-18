Names of Azerbaijani Olympic medalists engraved on wall of Rio de Janeiro champions - VIDEO

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The wall of Champions opened in Rio de Janeiro in honor of all the medalists of summer Olympic and Paralympic games in 2016.

Report informs citing Inside the Games, on the wall, placed in the Olympic Park, bears the name of 2 568 Champions and medalists of the Olympic and Paralympic games in 2016. Names of Azerbaijani Olympic medalists' engraved on walls of Rio de Janeiro champions.

The tradition thus perpetuate the names of the winners of the Games came after the winter Olympics 2014 in Sochi.

Notably, Azerbaijani national team won 18 medals at Rio 2016 Olympics (1 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze), 11 at Paralympics (1 gold, 8 silver and 2 bronze).

Azerbaijani team ranked 39th place among the 206 states for hallmark of the medals and 15th for number of medals.