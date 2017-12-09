Minister of Youth and Sports attends international forum in Monaco

© Report

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov has participated in the 10th Peace and Sport Forum in Monaco.

Report informs, as part of the visit, Mr. Rahimov has met Prince Albert II of Monaco.

The minister conveyed greetings by President of Azerbaijan, president of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev to Prince Albert II of Monaco.

The Prince Albert II of Monaco also asked the Minister to communicate his greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

The Peace and Sport Forum is celebrating ten years of uninterrupted service promoting sport as a tool for peace. Over the last decade, the forum has seen the continued growth of the peace through sport movement with outstanding events and numerous sport-based programs that have benefited communities throughout the world.

As the largest global event convening the world of sport for peace, each year, the Forum has united more than 600 major decision-makers from over 110 countries including Head of States, Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, sports governing bodies and high level athletes, international organizations, NGOs and academia.

In 2017 the Forum took delegates to discuss about the latest social innovations trends and transformative new ways that can be combined with sport to tackle today's most pressing societal problems and future global challenges.