Mikayil Jabbarov congratulates Azerbaijani wrestlers who successfully competed at World Championships

Mikayil Jabbarov, minister of economy and president of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, has congratulated the Azerbaijani wrestlers on their successful performance at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Serbia, Report informs.

"Historic Achievement by Our Greco-Roman Wrestlers - 2 Gold and 1 Bronze Medal! Our Greco-Roman wrestlers have achieved a historic milestone at the ongoing U23 World Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia. Two of our athletes - Elmir Aliyev (55 kg) and Ziya Babashov (63 kg) - triumphed over all their opponents to become world champions, while Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) secured a bronze medal. Tomorrow, Ilkin Gurbanov (60 kg) will compete for bronze as well. For the first time in history, our Greco-Roman team has claimed two gold medals at this championship - setting a new record for Azerbaijani wrestling. We congratulate our athletes, their coaches, and families on this outstanding success and wish them continued victories in the competitions ahead!" Jabbarov wrote on X.

