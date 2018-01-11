Ireli Chairman becomes ANKF Secretary General

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The new Secretary General of the Azerbaijan National Karate Federation (ANKF) was appointed.

President of National Karate Federation Yashar Bashirov told Report, the responsible post was entrusted to Chairman of IRELI Public Union, Mirhasan Seyidov.

Mir-Jabbar Seyidov, who worked as Secretary General until his appointment, will continue to work as Executive Secretary.

Notably, Mirhasan Seyidov was born on July 15, 1989, in Sumgayit city. He was elected Chairman of Ireli Public Union on June 27, 2014, and a member of the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company for six years on May 29, 2015.