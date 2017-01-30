IBA stops partnership with another sports institution

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) ceased cooperation with another sport institution.

Report informs, this is Azerbaijan National Karate Federation (ANKF).

The Bank hasn’t extended main sponsorship agreement with federation. ANKF first vice-president Rahman Hasanov told Report, they have got no official information on prolongation of sponsorship term: “We are waiting for reply. Main sponsor doesn’t allocate funds since January 1. Ministry of Youth and Sports sponsored travel of our sportsmen to France for Premier League tournament”.

Report was informed in bank’s press service that the contract ended on December 31, 2016 and they haven’t signed a new agreement: “This is one of steps taken within framework of bank’s rehabilitation”.

Notably, on January 27, IBA Board has decided to terminate sponsorship agreement also with “Inter” Professional Sports Club.