Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    IJF: Azerbaijan's national team breaks all records at Grand Prix in Mexico

    Individual sports
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 10:03
    IJF: Azerbaijan's national team breaks all records at Grand Prix in Mexico

    Azerbaijani judokas broke all records at the Grand Prix in Guadalajara, Mexico, the International Judo Federation (IJF) wrote on its Facebook page, Report informs.

    "Azerbaijan are smashing every record at this tournament! Kokauri defeats Krpalek and secures the team"s sixth gold!" reads the message.

    International Judo Federation Azerbaijan Gold medal
    Beynəlxalq Cüdo Federasiyası: "Azərbaycan millisi Qran-pridə bütün rekordları qırıb"
    IJF: Сборная Азербайджана побила все рекорды на Гран-при в Мексике

    Latest News

    10:08

    Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency

    Other countries
    10:03

    IJF: Azerbaijan's national team breaks all records at Grand Prix in Mexico

    Individual sports
    09:53
    Video

    2 dead after Emirates plane veers off Hong Kong runway into sea

    Other countries
    09:51

    China's oil imports from Russia drop 8.1% in nine months of 2025

    Other countries
    09:45

    Company selected to build 3 small hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Infrastructure
    09:43

    CBA currency exchange rates (20.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:32

    British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight

    Other countries
    09:27

    Israeli Embassy in Baku: Gaza must be cleared of weapons

    Other countries
    09:03

    Israel says ceasefire in Gaza is back in effect

    Other countries
    All News Feed