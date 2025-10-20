IJF: Azerbaijan's national team breaks all records at Grand Prix in Mexico
- 20 October, 2025
- 10:03
Azerbaijani judokas broke all records at the Grand Prix in Guadalajara, Mexico, the International Judo Federation (IJF) wrote on its Facebook page, Report informs.
"Azerbaijan are smashing every record at this tournament! Kokauri defeats Krpalek and secures the team"s sixth gold!" reads the message.
