III CIS Games: Final winners to be determined today, closing ceremony to be held in Azerbaijan's Ganja

    Individual sports
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 08:48
    The final medalists will be determined today at the 3rd CIS Games, currently underway in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Rhythmic gymnastics competitions will be held in Shaki.

    The tournament's closing ceremony will then take place at the Ganja City Stadium, with the start scheduled for 7:00 PM. (GMT+4).

    As many as 1,624 athletes, including 2,337 representatives from 13 countries, are participating in the competition.

    Azerbaijan is represented by 340 athletes, Pakistan by 4, Russia by 262, Uzbekistan by 254, Belarus by 240, Kazakhstan by 147, Tajikistan by 144, Kyrgyzstan by 126, Turkmenistan by 48, Türkiye by 38, Cuba by 11, Kuwait by 6, and Oman by 4.

