    Haji Aliyev becomes two-time world wrestling champion

    Aliyev beat Moldovan Andrei Perpelita, Japanese Masakazu Kamoi, Bulgarian Vladimir Dubov and Mongolian Nomin Batbold

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s wrestler Haji Aliyev has claimed a gold medal in the men`s 61kg freestyle event at the World Championship in Las Vegas, the USA, becoming a two-time world champion, Report informs.

    On the way to gold, Aliyev beat Moldovan Andrei Perpelita, Japanese Masakazu Kamoi, Bulgarian Vladimir Dubov and Mongolian Nomin Batbold.

    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers Mahammadhaji Khatiyev and Khetag Gazyumov qualified for the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics raising the number of the country`s Olympic berths to 10.

    Gazyumov grabbed bronze of the championship.

