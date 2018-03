Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 42nd World Chess Olympiad has started in Baku.

Report informs, Azerbaijan's 3 women's and men's teams will fight in the tournament.

First two members of the men's team will play with Zimbabwe and Mozambique with white pieces, the third with Papua New Guinea with black pieces. Women's national team will play with Nicaragua, Japan and Lesotho with black pieces.

Meetings will be held in Baku Crystal Hall at 15:00 pm.