    Individual sports
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 09:17
    Farid Gayibov elected chair of UNESCO anti-doping session

    Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, has been elected Chair of the 10th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP10) to the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sport, Report informs.

    The session is held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

    Gayibov addressed delegates during the opening of the conference, which brought together global stakeholders in the fight against doping in sports.

    In the leadership vote, Gayibov secured a majority over his Senegalese counterpart, Khady Diene Gaye, earning him the chairmanship of the session.

    This marks another milestone in Gayibov"s growing international sports diplomacy career. In 2022, he was elected Chair of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS), and in 2023, he served as Vice-Chair of COP9.

