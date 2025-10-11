European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics to be held in Azerbaijan's Ganja

Ganja will host the European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics for the first time, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Gymnasts from 17 countries will compete for the title of champion of the continental competition.

Juniors and athletes aged 15 and under will test their strength on November 9-11, while adults will compete on November 14-16.

The European Championships will be held at the Ganja Sports Palace.