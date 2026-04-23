European Championships: Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova wins bronze
Individual sports
- 23 April, 2026
- 21:54
Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) won a bronze medal at the European Championship held in Tirana, the capital of Albania.
Report informs that the athlete defeated Marta Getmanova (UWW) 7:5 in the third-place match.
The European Championship will conclude on April 26.
Among other female wrestlers, Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg), and Birgul Soltanova (65 kg) will test their strength in bronze medal matches tomorrow.
Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) won gold medals, while Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) won bronze medals. The Greco-Roman wrestling national team finished first in the team standings.
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