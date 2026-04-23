Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    European Championships: Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova wins bronze

    Individual sports
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 21:54
    European Championships: Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova wins bronze

    Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) won a bronze medal at the European Championship held in Tirana, the capital of Albania.

    Report informs that the athlete defeated Marta Getmanova (UWW) 7:5 in the third-place match.

    The European Championship will conclude on April 26.

    Among other female wrestlers, Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg), and Birgul Soltanova (65 kg) will test their strength in bronze medal matches tomorrow.

    Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) won gold medals, while Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) won bronze medals. The Greco-Roman wrestling national team finished first in the team standings.

    Tirana Azerbaijani wrestler
    Avropa çempionatı: Azərbaycan güləşçisi Günay Qurbanova bürünc medal qazanıb
    Гюнай Гурбанова завоевала бронзу чемпионата Европы в Тиране

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