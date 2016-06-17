EURO 2016: Appointments for first day of last round unveiled

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Appointments for the first day of Round III games of European Football Championship revealed.

Meeting of the Romanian team with the national team of Albania, where, "Karabakh" player Ansi Agolli, will be managed by head coach of the Czech Republic Pavel Kralovec.

The meeting between the teams of Switzerland and France entrusted referee Damir Skomina from Slovenia.

Both matches in Group A starts at 23:00 Baku time.

European Championship, III tour

Group A

23:00. Romania, Albania

Head Coach: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)

Sideline referees: Roman Slyshko (Slovakia), Tomasz Morkush (Czech Republic)

Additional assistant referees: Peter Ardelyanu, Michael Pathak (both from the Czech Republic)

Fourth official: Tasos Sidiropoulos (Greece)

Reserve assistant referee: Damianos Eftimiadis (Greece)

Referee Inspector: Herbert Fandel (Germany)

UEFA Referee Inspector: Martin Sturkenboom (Holland)

23:00.

Switzerland-France

Referee: Damir Skomina

Sideline referees: Yura Praprotnik, Robert Vukan

Additional assistant referees: Matej Yug, Slavko Vinchich (all from Slovenia)

Fourth official Marco Fritz (Germany)

Reserve assistant referee: Mark Borsch (Germany)

Referee Inspector: Kyros Vassaras (Greece)

UEFA representative: Adonis Prokopiou (Cyprus)