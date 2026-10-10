Dzhamal Gamzatkhanov to fight for bronze at world judo championships

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Azerbaijani judoka Dzhamal Gamzatkhanov (+100 kg) has lost to Russian athlete Inal Tasoev in the semifinals of the World Judo Championships in Baku and will compete for bronze against fellow Azerbaijani judoka Kanan Nasibov, Report informs.

The championships are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and will conclude on October 11.

Earlier in the tournament, Azerbaijani judokas won five medals. Ahmad Yusifov claimed gold in the 60 kg category, Zelim Tchkayev secured silver in the 81 kg division, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg) and Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) each won bronze.

14:17

Azerbaijani judoka Dzhamal Gamzatkhanov (+100 kg) has advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Judo Championships in Baku after defeating Uzbekistan's Muzaffarbek Turoboyev in the round of 16, Report informs.

Gamzatkhanov will face the Netherlands' Jur Spijkers in the quarterfinals.

The championships are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and will conclude on October 11.

Earlier in the tournament, Azerbaijani judokas won five medals. Ahmad Yusifov claimed gold in the 60 kg category, Zelim Tchkayev secured silver in the 81 kg division, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg) and Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) each won bronze.

12:15

Azerbaijani judoka Dzamal Gamzatkhanov has started his campaign at the World Judo Championships in Baku with a victory, defeating Chilean Francisco Solis by ippon in the round of 64, Report informs.

Gamzatkhanov will face Croatia's Nikita Svirid in the round of 32.

The championships are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and will conclude on October 11.

Earlier in the tournament, Azerbaijani judokas won five medals. Ahmad Yusifov claimed gold in the 60 kg category, Zelim Tchkayev secured silver in the 81 kg division, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg) and Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) each won bronze.