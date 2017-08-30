 Top
    Conor McGregor suspended from fighting for two months

    The Irishman also banned from conducting sparring by October 10

    Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Athletic Commission of the state of Nevada has suspended UFC champion in light weight Conor McGregor from fighting till October 26, 2017, for medical reasons.

    In addition, the Irishman has been banned from conducting sparring until October 10.

    Notably, last week, McGregor lost to ex-champion of the world in 5 weight categories, American Floyd Mayweather in 10 rounds. The fight may be the highest-grossing one in the boxing history. It is expected tocollect up to $600 mln.

    The American fighter temporarily resumed his career, that he ended in 2015, for the fight against the MMA representative. The fight against McGregor has become the last one, the 50th one, for him on the professional ring. He has not lost in any of them.

