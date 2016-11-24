Congress of International Canoe Federation started in Baku

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku hosts XXXVI Congress of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) for the first time.

Report informs, over 200 representatives of 89 countries are attending the event in Bolevard Hotel.

Other 29 countries have entrusted their right to vote at the Congress attendees. The ICF activity in the future years was determined by 118 votes of 159 member countries.

According to the program, Extraordinary Congress was held on the first day of the event.

ICF President José Perurena Lopez opened the Congress. After greeting the participants, 1-minute silence was declared to pay tribute to the memories of late canoe representatives.

Then, President of Azerbaijan's National Rowing Federation, Elchin Zeynalov made a speech.

E.Zeynalov greeted the guests and said he is proud that Azerbaijan hosts this prestigious event. He noted that 10-year-old ANRF gained great success over the past period: "ANRF was established in 2006. This year we are celebrating the 10th anniversary. Over the past period, we made efforts for development of this sport in our country, extending its influence and formation of the infrastructure. Our athletes have achieved good results. In 2009, the first national rowing team won medals of the World and European championships. Also, we took silver and bronze medals of Rio 2016 Olympics. During 10 years, our athletes won 17 gold, 24 silver and 13 bronze medals of the international competitions. Effective works are underway in our country for development of this kind of sport."

Notably, according to the program, first day of the event will launch an Extraordinary Congress. Elections will be held after the discussions on new governing bodies and ICF's structure. In addition, discussions will be held for necessary changes for the operation of the new management structure.

Congress program includes election of ICF President, Vice-Presidents, canoe sprint, canoe slalom, canoe-marathon and other chairpersons and representatives of different continents.

ICF Congress will be represented by President of the Azerbaijani National Rowing Federation Elchin Zeynalov, Executive director Rovshan Karimov and Technical director Leyla Aliyeva.

The event will end on November 26.