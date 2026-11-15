Ciryl Gane retains UFC heavyweight title

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France's Ciryl Gane successfully retained the UFC heavyweight championship after defeating American challenger Josh Hokit.

According to Report, the bout, held in New York, went the full five rounds and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Gane.

The 36-year-old French fighter now holds a professional MMA record of 15 wins and 2 losses.

For the 29-year-old Hokit, the defeat was the first of his career. He had previously recorded 10 consecutive victories.