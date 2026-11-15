INL: Western Balkan crime networks pose threat to US citizens

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Transnational criminal networks operating in the Western Balkans pose a threat to US citizens beyond the region itself.

According to Report's Balkans bureau, officials from the US State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of Serbia's Student List movement.

It was noted that the student movement's efforts to combat organized crime complement the activities carried out by INL in Serbia.

However, the US side did not disclose additional details regarding the issues discussed during the meeting or the students" specific activities in the fight against crime.

The US delegation was led by Brendan Hanrahan, Assistant to the US Secretary of State.

INL is a bureau within the US Department of State. Its main areas of activity include combating international crime and illicit drug trafficking, as well as strengthening judicial and law enforcement institutions in partner countries.