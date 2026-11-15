Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Two aircraft collide at Miami International Airport

    Other countries
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 12:30
    Two aircraft collide at Miami International Airport

    A UPS Boeing 767 cargo aircraft and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet collided while taxiing at Miami International Airport, Report informs via CBS News.

    The incident occurred at the intersection of two taxiways.

    Preliminary reports indicate that no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

    According to airport communications director Greg Chin, the incident did not affect airport operations.

    Plane crash (aviation accidents) Miami United States of America (USA)
    Mayami hava limanında iki təyyarə toqquşub
    В аэропорту Майами столкнулись два самолета
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    13:53
    Azerbaijani trampoline gymnast Ammar Bakhshaliyev reaches world final
    Individual sports
    13:34
    Iran expects no change in cooperation with IAEA
    Region
    13:14
    Ciryl Gane retains UFC heavyweight title
    Individual sports
    13:00
    Avalanche at Afghan gold mine leaves two dead, six injured
    Other countries
    12:42
    Philippine President: Escalation in Middle East threaten ASEAN countries
    Other countries
    12:30
    Two aircraft collide at Miami International Airport
    Other countries
    12:16
    IRGC launches drone attack on US base in Bahrain
    Region
    11:55
    UEFA Nations League: France to host Türkiye, Spain to face England
    Football
    11:37
    Azerbaijan supports establishment of independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed