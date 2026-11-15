Two aircraft collide at Miami International Airport
Other countries
- 15 November, 2026
- 12:30
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A UPS Boeing 767 cargo aircraft and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet collided while taxiing at Miami International Airport, Report informs via CBS News.
The incident occurred at the intersection of two taxiways.
Preliminary reports indicate that no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
According to airport communications director Greg Chin, the incident did not affect airport operations.
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