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    IRGC launches drone attack on US base in Bahrain

    Region
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 12:16
    IRGC launches drone attack on US base in Bahrain

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the air defense radar of a US helicopter base in Bahrain, Report informs via Fars news agency.

    It was noted that six drones belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force were used in the strike.

    The IRGC claimed that the drones accurately hit their targets and that explosions were heard in various parts of Bahrain.

    The IRGC also stated that a US operation purportedly aimed at escorting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz had failed.

    In its statement, the IRGC stressed that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and warned that any further US military intervention would be met with a stronger response.

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