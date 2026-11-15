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    Avalanche at Afghan gold mine leaves two dead, six injured

    Other countries
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 13:00
    Avalanche at Afghan gold mine leaves two dead, six injured

    Two people were killed and six others injured when an avalanche struck a mountainside in the northern Afghan province of Badakhshan on Saturday, provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar said Sunday, Report informs via Xinhua news agency.

    The accident occurred when a group of gold miners were working at a gold mine in Arghanjkhwa district to extract the precious metal, the official said.

    Provincial authorities airlifted the bodies of the deceased and the injured by helicopter to a hospital in Faizabad, the provincial capital, Kamgar added.

    Avalanche gold mine collapse Afghanistan
    Əfqanıstanda qızıl mədənində uçqun olub, ölənlər və yaralananlar var
    В Афганистане при обрушении шахты погибли два человека, пострадали шестеро
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    44 filmi

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