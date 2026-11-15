UEFA Nations League: France to host Türkiye, Spain to face England

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Round 6 of the UEFA Nations League group stage gets underway today.

According to Report, a total of eight matches will be played across Leagues A and C.

In League A, Spain will host England, France will take on Türkiye, while Belgium will face Italy.

League A

Group 1

23:45. France vs Türkiye

23:45. Belgium vs Italy

Standings: Italy 10, France 10, Belgium 9, Türkiye 0.

Group 3

23:45. Croatia vs Czech Republic

23:45. Spain vs England

Standings: Spain 15, England 12, Croatia 3, Czech Republic 0.

League C

Group 1

21:00. Finland vs San Marino

21:00. Belarus vs Albania

Standings: Albania 12, Belarus 10, Finland 7, San Marino 0.

Group 2

18:00. Latvia vs Armenia

18:00. Cyprus vs Montenegro

Standings: Montenegro 13, Cyprus 8, Armenia 5, Latvia 1.

The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.