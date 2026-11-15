UEFA Nations League: France to host Türkiye, Spain to face England
- 15 November, 2026
- 11:55
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Round 6 of the UEFA Nations League group stage gets underway today.
According to Report, a total of eight matches will be played across Leagues A and C.
In League A, Spain will host England, France will take on Türkiye, while Belgium will face Italy.
League A
Group 1
23:45. France vs Türkiye
23:45. Belgium vs Italy
Standings: Italy 10, France 10, Belgium 9, Türkiye 0.
Group 3
23:45. Croatia vs Czech Republic
23:45. Spain vs England
Standings: Spain 15, England 12, Croatia 3, Czech Republic 0.
League C
Group 1
21:00. Finland vs San Marino
21:00. Belarus vs Albania
Standings: Albania 12, Belarus 10, Finland 7, San Marino 0.
Group 2
18:00. Latvia vs Armenia
18:00. Cyprus vs Montenegro
Standings: Montenegro 13, Cyprus 8, Armenia 5, Latvia 1.
The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.