Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    UEFA Nations League: France to host Türkiye, Spain to face England

    Football
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 11:55
    UEFA Nations League: France to host Türkiye, Spain to face England

    Round 6 of the UEFA Nations League group stage gets underway today.

    According to Report, a total of eight matches will be played across Leagues A and C.

    In League A, Spain will host England, France will take on Türkiye, while Belgium will face Italy.

    League A

    Group 1

    23:45. France vs Türkiye

    23:45. Belgium vs Italy

    Standings: Italy 10, France 10, Belgium 9, Türkiye 0.

    Group 3

    23:45. Croatia vs Czech Republic

    23:45. Spain vs England

    Standings: Spain 15, England 12, Croatia 3, Czech Republic 0.

    League C

    Group 1

    21:00. Finland vs San Marino

    21:00. Belarus vs Albania

    Standings: Albania 12, Belarus 10, Finland 7, San Marino 0.

    Group 2

    18:00. Latvia vs Armenia

    18:00. Cyprus vs Montenegro

    Standings: Montenegro 13, Cyprus 8, Armenia 5, Latvia 1.

    The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.

    UEFA Nations League Football
    UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Fransa Türkiyəni, İspaniya İngiltərəni qəbul edəcək
    Лига наций УЕФА: Франция примет Турцию, Испания сыграет с Англией
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