Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mahmoud Abbas

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 11:31
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mahmoud Abbas

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Report informs.

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On the occasion of the National Day of the State of Palestine, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

    We attach great importance to relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine, which are based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect.

    Azerbaijan has always demonstrated solidarity with regard to the Palestinian issue and supports its resolution based on the two-state principle, in accordance with the relevant resolutions and decisions of the United Nations, through the establishment of an independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

    We will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people.

    Taking this opportunity, I also congratulate you on your birthday and wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your efforts to ensure peace and prosperity for the brotherly Palestinian people," the letter reads.

    Ilham Aliyev Mahmoud Abbas Congratulatory letter National Day Azerbaijan Palestine
    Prezident İlham Əliyev Mahmud Abbası təbrik edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поздравил Махмуда Аббаса
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