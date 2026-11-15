Azerbaijan supports establishment of independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital
Foreign policy
- 15 November, 2026
- 11:37
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Azerbaijan has always demonstrated solidarity with regard to the Palestinian issue and supports its resolution based on the two-state principle, in accordance with the relevant resolutions and decisions of the United Nations, through the establishment of an independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Report informs.
"We will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people," the head of state noted.
Azərbaycan paytaxtı Şərqi Qüds olan müstəqil Fələstin Dövlətinin yaradılmasını dəstəkləyir
Азербайджан поддерживает создание Государства Палестина со столицей в Восточном Иерусалиме
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