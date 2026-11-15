Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan supports establishment of independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 11:37
    Azerbaijan supports establishment of independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital
    Ilham Aliyev

    Azerbaijan has always demonstrated solidarity with regard to the Palestinian issue and supports its resolution based on the two-state principle, in accordance with the relevant resolutions and decisions of the United Nations, through the establishment of an independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Report informs.

    "We will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people," the head of state noted.

    Ilham Aliyev Mahmoud Abbas Congratulatory letter Azerbaijan Palestine
    Azərbaycan paytaxtı Şərqi Qüds olan müstəqil Fələstin Dövlətinin yaradılmasını dəstəkləyir
    Азербайджан поддерживает создание Государства Палестина со столицей в Восточном Иерусалиме
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