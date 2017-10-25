Champion of Europe arrested over doping frauds

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Reigning European 5000 m champion Ilias Fifa was arrested in Barcelona on Wednesday as part of a doping probe, sources of the investigation confirmed.

Report informs, Fifa, born in Morocco but who has represented Spain since 2015, was arrested at his home on Wednesday morning in Santa Coloma de Gramenet on the outskirts of the Catalan capital.

In addition to the 28 year old athlete, 15 more were arrested.

Notably, Ilias Fifa took part in men's 5000 m final at the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam on July 10, 2016. Azerbaijani representative Hayle Ibrahimova also participated in the Championships.

However, both athletes could not reach the finals in the 5,000-meter race.