Baku-Khankandi Azerbaijan cycling tour to be held in May 2026
Individual sports
- 07 October, 2025
- 18:23
The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has announced the calendar of international races for the 2026 season.
According to Report, the schedule includes the Azerbaijan cycling tour, which will take place from May 10 to 14 next year.
From now on, the event will be known as the Baku-Khankandi Azerbaijan Cycling Tour. The five-stage race is classified under UCI's 2.1 category.
In Stage 1, participants will ride the Baku–Sumgayit route; Stage 2 will cover Baku–Shamakhi–Ismayilli; Stage 3 will follow Gabala–Shaki–Gabala; Stage 4 will span Gabala–Mingachevir–Ganja; and Stage 5 will run from Naftalan through Fuzuli and Shusha, ending in Khankandi.
