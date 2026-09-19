Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Archery Championship opens in Baku

    Individual sports
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 16:00
    Archery Championship opens in Baku

    The opening ceremony of the Baku Archery Championship has been held at the Hovsan Olympic Sports Complex.

    Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation Farid Khalilov greeted the participants and wished all athletes success, the Federation told Report.

    The competition is held among U-15 category participants and adults.

    Farid Khalilov Azerbaijan Archery Federation Baku Archery Championship
    Kamandan oxatma üzrə Bakı şəhər çempionatının açılış mərasimi keçirilib
    В Говсанах состоялось открытие чемпионата Баку по стрельбе из лука

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