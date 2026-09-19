Archery Championship opens in Baku
Individual sports
- 19 September, 2026
- 16:00
The opening ceremony of the Baku Archery Championship has been held at the Hovsan Olympic Sports Complex.
Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation Farid Khalilov greeted the participants and wished all athletes success, the Federation told Report.
The competition is held among U-15 category participants and adults.
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