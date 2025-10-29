Azerbaijani wrestlers who won medals at World Championships return home

The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers, who won one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal at the U23 World Championships held in Novi Sad, Serbia, have returned home, Report informs.

The wrestlers were greeted at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by sports fans, journalists, the athletes' relatives, and members of the public.

Kanan Heybatov (70 kg) won gold, Khetag Karsanov (125 kg) won silver, and Ali Tsokayev (86 kg), defeating his opponent from Georgia, took bronze.