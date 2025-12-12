Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Forecasts for freight traffic volumes through Middle Corridor, North-South Int'l Transport Corridor for 2030 revealed

    Infrastructure
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 12:38
    Forecasts for freight traffic volumes through Middle Corridor, North-South Int'l Transport Corridor for 2030 revealed

    The target forecast for 2030 for freight traffic via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor) is 11.4 million tons, and 32 million tons via the North-South International Transport Corridor, Report informs referring to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

    "The growing importance of the TITR and the North-South International Transport Corridor has become a key trend in recent years. In 2024, freight traffic via the TITR reached 3.3 million tons, including 56,500 twenty-foot equivalent containers (TEUs), while shipments via the North-South International Transport Corridor exceeded 20 million tons, including 50,000 TEUs.

    This growth in freight traffic is stimulating the development of rail, road, port, and logistics infrastructure, including warehouse facilities, as well as the implementation of digital solutions for efficient multimodal transit," the bank notes.

    According to the EDB, total investment requirements for the development of the Eurasian transport framework in Central Asia exceed $52 billion by 2035.

    Overall, the bank notes that the transport and logistics sector in the Eurasian region remains highly attractive for investment, in part due to the active development of international corridors such as the North-South International Transport Corridor and the Middle Corridor.

    Freight traffic along the Trans-Caspian Route is expected to increase to 5.2 million tons in 2025, some 4.2 million tons of which will pass through the countries participating in the route. Of this volume, 2.5 million tons will be dry cargo (96,000 TEUs), and 1.7 million tons will be oil.

    By 2027, the capacity of the Middle Corridor may reach 10 million tons per year, strengthening Azerbaijan's transit potential and creating conditions for attracting new infrastructure investment.

    Trans-Caspian International Transport Route North-South International Transport Corridor Azerbaijan
    2030-cu il üçün Orta Dəhliz və "Şimal-Cənub" dəhlizi ilə yükdaşıma proqnozları açıqlanıb
    Названы прогнозы по объемам грузоперевозок через Средний коридор и МТК "Север - Юг на 2030 год

    Latest News

    13:20

    Turkish Defense Ministry commemorates Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:19

    Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10 million as of November 2025

    Social security
    13:16

    Azerbaijan nearly doubled direct investment in Georgia in nine months

    Finance
    13:10

    Uzbekistan to declare 2027 Year of Preventive Diplomacy in NAM

    Region
    13:09

    Kazakhstan proposes creation of specialized UN water agency

    Region
    13:07

    Ambassador highlights Heydar Aliyev's role in shaping Türkiye–Azerbaijan relations

    Domestic policy
    13:04

    Barcelona sends explosive report to UEFA after Frankfurt fans' destruction of Camp Nou

    Football
    13:00

    Belarusian Embassy shares post on occasion of Heydar Aliyev's Remembrance Day

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    Reddit launches high court challenge to Australia's under-16s social media ban

    Other countries
    All News Feed