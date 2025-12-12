Forecasts for freight traffic volumes through Middle Corridor, North-South Int'l Transport Corridor for 2030 revealed

The target forecast for 2030 for freight traffic via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor) is 11.4 million tons, and 32 million tons via the North-South International Transport Corridor, Report informs referring to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

"The growing importance of the TITR and the North-South International Transport Corridor has become a key trend in recent years. In 2024, freight traffic via the TITR reached 3.3 million tons, including 56,500 twenty-foot equivalent containers (TEUs), while shipments via the North-South International Transport Corridor exceeded 20 million tons, including 50,000 TEUs.

This growth in freight traffic is stimulating the development of rail, road, port, and logistics infrastructure, including warehouse facilities, as well as the implementation of digital solutions for efficient multimodal transit," the bank notes.

According to the EDB, total investment requirements for the development of the Eurasian transport framework in Central Asia exceed $52 billion by 2035.

Overall, the bank notes that the transport and logistics sector in the Eurasian region remains highly attractive for investment, in part due to the active development of international corridors such as the North-South International Transport Corridor and the Middle Corridor.

Freight traffic along the Trans-Caspian Route is expected to increase to 5.2 million tons in 2025, some 4.2 million tons of which will pass through the countries participating in the route. Of this volume, 2.5 million tons will be dry cargo (96,000 TEUs), and 1.7 million tons will be oil.

By 2027, the capacity of the Middle Corridor may reach 10 million tons per year, strengthening Azerbaijan's transit potential and creating conditions for attracting new infrastructure investment.