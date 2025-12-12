Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    National Leader Heydar Aliyev's memory honored in Nakhchivan

    Domestic policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 12:25
    National Leader Heydar Aliyev's memory honored in Nakhchivan

    December 12 marks the commemoration day of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people.

    According to Report, state and government officials, military personnel, law enforcement officers, members of the diplomatic corps, media representatives, and the public in the districts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan and in Nakhchivan city visited monuments dedicated to the National Leader. They laid flower bouquets and paid deep respect to his cherished memory.

    Meanwhile, tree-planting campaigns and other commemorative events will be held in Nakhchivan today.

    Azerbaijan Nakhchivan Heydar Aliyev the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Photo
    Video
    Naxçıvanda Ulu Öndər Heydər Əliyevin xatirəsi yad edilir

    Latest News

    13:20

    Turkish Defense Ministry commemorates Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:19

    Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10 million as of November 2025

    Social security
    13:16

    Azerbaijan nearly doubled direct investment in Georgia in nine months

    Finance
    13:10

    Uzbekistan to declare 2027 Year of Preventive Diplomacy in NAM

    Region
    13:09

    Kazakhstan proposes creation of specialized UN water agency

    Region
    13:07

    Ambassador highlights Heydar Aliyev's role in shaping Türkiye–Azerbaijan relations

    Domestic policy
    13:04

    Barcelona sends explosive report to UEFA after Frankfurt fans' destruction of Camp Nou

    Football
    13:00

    Belarusian Embassy shares post on occasion of Heydar Aliyev's Remembrance Day

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    Reddit launches high court challenge to Australia's under-16s social media ban

    Other countries
    All News Feed