National Leader Heydar Aliyev's memory honored in Nakhchivan

December 12 marks the commemoration day of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people.

According to Report, state and government officials, military personnel, law enforcement officers, members of the diplomatic corps, media representatives, and the public in the districts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan and in Nakhchivan city visited monuments dedicated to the National Leader. They laid flower bouquets and paid deep respect to his cherished memory.

Meanwhile, tree-planting campaigns and other commemorative events will be held in Nakhchivan today.